Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    379th ECES EOD conducts Operation Crushing Salvo [Image 3 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    379th ECES EOD conducts Operation Crushing Salvo

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.04.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Derrick Bole 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected All-Terrain Vehicle (M-ATV) is idle within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 4, 2024. Explosive ordnance disposal technicians use the camera on the M-ATV to scan the area for potential hazards and unexploded objects. The 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron leveraged M-ATV capabilities during Operation Crushing Salvo, a low-light exercise designed to hone emergency response capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2024
    Date Posted: 09.10.2024 05:53
    Photo ID: 8631884
    VIRIN: 240904-F-XY101-1032
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.5 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 379th ECES EOD conducts Operation Crushing Salvo [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Derrick Bole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    379th ECES EOD conducts Operation Crushing Salvo
    379th ECES EOD conducts Operation Crushing Salvo
    379th ECES EOD conducts Operation Crushing Salvo
    379th ECES EOD conducts Operation Crushing Salvo
    379th ECES EOD conducts Operation Crushing Salvo
    379th ECES EOD conducts Operation Crushing Salvo
    379th ECES EOD conducts Operation Crushing Salvo
    379th ECES EOD conducts Operation Crushing Salvo
    379th ECES EOD conducts Operation Crushing Salvo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    OCS
    EOD
    explosive ordnance disposal
    Operation Crushing Salvo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download