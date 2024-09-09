379th ECES EOD conducts Operation Crushing Salvo

A Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected All-Terrain Vehicle (M-ATV) is idle within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 4, 2024. Explosive ordnance disposal technicians use the camera on the M-ATV to scan the area for potential hazards and unexploded objects. The 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron leveraged M-ATV capabilities during Operation Crushing Salvo, a low-light exercise designed to hone emergency response capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2024 05:53
|Photo ID:
|8631884
|VIRIN:
|240904-F-XY101-1032
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.5 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
