379th ECES EOD conducts Operation Crushing Salvo

A Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected All-Terrain Vehicle (M-ATV) is idle within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 4, 2024. Explosive ordnance disposal technicians use the camera on the M-ATV to scan the area for potential hazards and unexploded objects. The 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron leveraged M-ATV capabilities during Operation Crushing Salvo, a low-light exercise designed to hone emergency response capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo)