Explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technicians assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron (ECES) discuss the details of a simulated unexploded object within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 4, 2024. The 379th ECES EOD team participated in Operation Crushing Salvo, an exercise designed to hone the operators’ skills during low-light and stressful conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2024 05:53
|Photo ID:
|8631882
|VIRIN:
|240904-F-XY101-1015
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.57 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 379th ECES EOD conducts Operation Crushing Salvo [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Derrick Bole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.