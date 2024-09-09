379th ECES EOD conducts Operation Crushing Salvo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technicians assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron (ECES) discuss the details of a simulated unexploded object within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 4, 2024. The 379th ECES EOD team participated in Operation Crushing Salvo, an exercise designed to hone the operators’ skills during low-light and stressful conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo)