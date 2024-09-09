Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    379th ECES EOD conducts Operation Crushing Salvo [Image 1 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    379th ECES EOD conducts Operation Crushing Salvo

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.04.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Derrick Bole 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technicians assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron (ECES) discuss the details of a simulated unexploded object within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 4, 2024. The 379th ECES EOD team participated in Operation Crushing Salvo, an exercise designed to hone the operators’ skills during low-light and stressful conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2024
    Date Posted: 09.10.2024 05:53
    Photo ID: 8631882
    VIRIN: 240904-F-XY101-1015
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 379th ECES EOD conducts Operation Crushing Salvo [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Derrick Bole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    379th ECES EOD conducts Operation Crushing Salvo
    379th ECES EOD conducts Operation Crushing Salvo
    379th ECES EOD conducts Operation Crushing Salvo
    379th ECES EOD conducts Operation Crushing Salvo
    379th ECES EOD conducts Operation Crushing Salvo
    379th ECES EOD conducts Operation Crushing Salvo
    379th ECES EOD conducts Operation Crushing Salvo
    379th ECES EOD conducts Operation Crushing Salvo
    379th ECES EOD conducts Operation Crushing Salvo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    OCS
    EOD
    explosive ordnance disposal
    Operation Crushing Salvo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download