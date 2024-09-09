An explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technician assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron works in low-light conditions during Operation Crushing Salvo within the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) area of responsibility (AOR), Sept. 4, 2024. The Airman is accompanied by a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected All-Terrain Vehicle designed to protect against explosive blasts from all angles. EOD technicians employ a variety of techniques and equipment to counter threats throughout the USCENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2024 05:52
|Photo ID:
|8631887
|VIRIN:
|240904-F-XY101-1045
|Resolution:
|3827x2551
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 379th ECES EOD conducts Operation Crushing Salvo [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Derrick Bole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.