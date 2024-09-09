379th ECES EOD conducts Operation Crushing Salvo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technician assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron works in low-light conditions during Operation Crushing Salvo within the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) area of responsibility (AOR), Sept. 4, 2024. The Airman is accompanied by a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected All-Terrain Vehicle designed to protect against explosive blasts from all angles. EOD technicians employ a variety of techniques and equipment to counter threats throughout the USCENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo)