379th ECES EOD conducts Operation Crushing Salvo

An explosive ordnance disposal technician assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron helps another EOD technician don an I1B1 Joint Counter-Radio Controlled Improvised Explosive Device Electronic Warfare (JCREW) backpack during Operation Crushing Salvo within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 4, 2024. The JCREW backpack emits an electromagnetic signal that prevents radio-controlled improvised explosive devices from communicating with transmitters. (U.S. Air Force photo)
