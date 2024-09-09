379th ECES EOD conducts Operation Crushing Salvo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An explosive ordnance disposal technician assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron drags a cable from a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected All-Terrain Vehicle within the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) area of responsibility (AOR), Sept. 4, 2024. The Airman responded to a simulated downed drone with unexploded ordnance during Operation Crushing Salvo. Exercises such as these ensure Airmen are prepared to respond to any threat to Coalition personnel and civilians. (U.S. Air Force photo)