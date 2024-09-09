379th ECES EOD conducts Operation Crushing Salvo

An explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technician assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron uses a flashlight to scan for a simulated unexploded object (UXO) during Operation Crushing Salvo within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 4, 2024. During the exercise, teams of two EOD Airmen use split-second decision making and pinpoint perception to neutralize simulated UXOs, clear a runway of debris and ordnance, and disarm explosive traps in austere and low-light environments. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2024 05:53
|Photo ID:
|8631886
|VIRIN:
|240904-F-XY101-1037
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
