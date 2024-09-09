379th ECES EOD conducts Operation Crushing Salvo

An explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technician assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron (ECES) dons night-vision goggles within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 4, 2024. The 379th ECES EOD flight conducted Operation Crushing Salvo, an exercise that provided an opportunity for technicians to train using low-light equipment in an austere environment. (U.S. Air Force photo)
