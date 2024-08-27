JBLM Hosts AFW2 CARE Event

Air Force Wounded Warrior event participants and support staff take a group photo during the event’s closing ceremonies at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Aug. 30, 2024. AFW2 works together with Military & Family Readiness Centers, the Air Force Medical Service and command teams to provide concentrated non-medical care and support for seriously wounded, ill and injured Airmen and Guardians, along with caregivers and families, as they recover and transition back to duty or civilian life. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle)
