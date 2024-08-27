Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBLM Hosts AFW2 CARE Event [Image 8 of 8]

    JBLM Hosts AFW2 CARE Event

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle 

    62nd Airlift Wing

    Air Force Wounded Warrior event participants and support staff take a group photo during the event’s closing ceremonies at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Aug. 30, 2024. AFW2 works together with Military & Family Readiness Centers, the Air Force Medical Service and command teams to provide concentrated non-medical care and support for seriously wounded, ill and injured Airmen and Guardians, along with caregivers and families, as they recover and transition back to duty or civilian life. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2024
    Date Posted: 09.05.2024 19:06
    Photo ID: 8625767
    VIRIN: 240830-F-VE343-1045
    Resolution: 2993x1301
    Size: 3.9 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
    This work, JBLM Hosts AFW2 CARE Event [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Benjamin Riddle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CARE
    JBLM
    Adaptive Sports
    AFW2
    AFPC
    CareBeyondDuty

