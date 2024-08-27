JBLM Hosts AFW2 CARE Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Tre’ Irick, Air Force Wounded Warrior Program director, presents Master Sgt. Tanisha Chaney, Air Force Security Forces Center combat arms training and maintenance program manager, with the Care Beyond Duty award at an AFW2 event at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Aug. 30, 2024. During the closing ceremonies for the event multiple awards were given to recovering service members, caregivers and supporting staff for their efforts throughout the week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle)