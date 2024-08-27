JBLM Hosts AFW2 CARE Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Anthony Pearson, retired U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. and recovering service members, left, and Jamaal Brown, Air Force Wounded Warrior Program caregiver, sing together during a group performance at an AFW2 event at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Aug. 30, 2024. During the week-long event, Joe Taback and Sonny Mayo, administrators for Rock to Rockery and former recording artists, assisted recovering service members to heal and transform through the experience of writing, playing and performing music as a team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle)