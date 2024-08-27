JBLM Hosts AFW2 CARE Event

Photo By Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle | Air Force Wounded Warrior event participants and support staff take a group photo...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle | Air Force Wounded Warrior event participants and support staff take a group photo during the event’s closing ceremonies at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Aug. 30, 2024. AFW2 works together with Military & Family Readiness Centers, the Air Force Medical Service and command teams to provide concentrated non-medical care and support for seriously wounded, ill and injured Airmen and Guardians, along with caregivers and families, as they recover and transition back to duty or civilian life. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle) see less | View Image Page

Joint Base Lewis-McChord hosted the Air Force Wounded Warrior Program during the Northwest Region Warrior CARE (Caregiver Support, Adaptive Sports and Ambassador Workshop, Recovering Airman Mentorship Program and Resiliency Programming, and Empowerment in Transition) event across Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, during the last week of August 2024.



AFW2 offers CARE Events as a way to provide recovering service members new tools to use during their recovery. Warrior CARE events schedule a host of programing from yoga and musical therapy to adaptive sports like wheelchair rugby and sitting volleyball.



“What an awesome opportunity for us to host an amazing event with the AFW2 staff supporting well over 120 service members representing the Air Force, Marines and Army,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Brandon Sokora, JBLM deputy joint base commander and 627th Air Base Group commander. “Not only was it important for us to be a gracious host for them, allowing them to engage in the best experiences, and enabling us to honor their sacrifices, but it was also an opportunity for us to receive at the same time. We received inspiration from them, their stories and journeys and from their actions every day. To be a part of it was truly a highlight of my career.”