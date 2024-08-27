JBLM Hosts AFW2 CARE Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Heather Sealover, Invictus Games 2023 and Warrior Games 2024 athlete, teaches an Air Force Wounded Warrior event participant to use a racing wheelchair at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Aug. 27, 2024. When asked about importance of the AFW2 events, Sealover said, “It gives you an opportunity to turn all the things that you’ve been told you can’t do, into things you can.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle)