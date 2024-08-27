JBLM Hosts AFW2 CARE Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Event participants and support staff stretch with resistance bands during an Air Force Wounded Warrior event at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Aug. 27, 2024. The Warrior Care Division at the Air Force Personnel Center supports the Air Force Wounded Warrior Program by providing four annual regional events integrating all support programs into one platform to strengthen mental, physical, spiritual and social well-being of enrolled recovering service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle)