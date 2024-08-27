JBLM Hosts AFW2 CARE Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Jomar Rodriguez, Warrior Games 2024 athlete, practices sprints during an Air Force Wounded Warrior event at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Aug. 27, 2024. The Department of Defense Warrior Games and the international Invictus Games are two major competitions for adaptive sport athletes outside of the Paralympic Games. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle)