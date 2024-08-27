U.S. Air Force Col. Brandon Sokora, Joint Base Lewis-McChord deputy joint base commander and 627th Air Base Group commander, speaks during an Air Force Wounded Warrior event at JBLM, Washington, Aug. 30, 2024. The regional week-long event is one of four held annually to support and strengthen seriously wounded, ill or injured service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2024 19:06
|Photo ID:
|8625761
|VIRIN:
|240830-F-VE343-1004
|Resolution:
|2435x1623
|Size:
|3.5 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBLM Hosts AFW2 CARE Event [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Benjamin Riddle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.