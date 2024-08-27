Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBLM Hosts AFW2 CARE Event [Image 5 of 8]

    JBLM Hosts AFW2 CARE Event

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle 

    62nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Brandon Sokora, Joint Base Lewis-McChord deputy joint base commander and 627th Air Base Group commander, speaks during an Air Force Wounded Warrior event at JBLM, Washington, Aug. 30, 2024. The regional week-long event is one of four held annually to support and strengthen seriously wounded, ill or injured service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2024
    Date Posted: 09.05.2024 19:06
    Photo ID: 8625761
    VIRIN: 240830-F-VE343-1004
    Resolution: 2435x1623
    Size: 3.5 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, JBLM Hosts AFW2 CARE Event [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Benjamin Riddle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JBLM Hosts AFW2 CARE Event

    CARE
    JBLM
    Adaptive Sports
    AFW2
    AFPC
    CareBeyondDuty

