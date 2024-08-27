JBLM Hosts AFW2 CARE Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Brandon Sokora, Joint Base Lewis-McChord deputy joint base commander and 627th Air Base Group commander, speaks during an Air Force Wounded Warrior event at JBLM, Washington, Aug. 30, 2024. The regional week-long event is one of four held annually to support and strengthen seriously wounded, ill or injured service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle)