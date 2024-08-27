U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Brandon Davis, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Honor Guard noncommissioned officer in charge, throws a shot put during an Air Force Wounded Warrior event at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Aug. 27, 2024. Certified coaches offered a variety of sports, adapted to meet the individual athlete’s abilities, to the participants throughout the week-long event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2024 19:06
|Photo ID:
|8625758
|VIRIN:
|240827-F-VE343-1085
|Resolution:
|2484x1656
|Size:
|3.32 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBLM Hosts AFW2 CARE Event [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Benjamin Riddle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.