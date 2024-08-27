JBLM Hosts AFW2 CARE Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Brandon Davis, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Honor Guard noncommissioned officer in charge, throws a shot put during an Air Force Wounded Warrior event at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Aug. 27, 2024. Certified coaches offered a variety of sports, adapted to meet the individual athlete’s abilities, to the participants throughout the week-long event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle)