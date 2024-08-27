Holloman’s Finest: The Dual Duty of a 944th FW Reserve Citizen Airman

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Reserve Citizen Airmen Tech. Sgt. Orlando Rodriguez, right, hot shot firefighters, and fellow Airmen, pose for a group photo after battling the South Fork Fire near Ruidoso, New Mexico, on June 21, 2024. Rodriguez, senior enlisted leader for the 944th Operations Group Detachment 1 at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, serves as a volunteer firefighter in his local community and assisted with response efforts. (Photo contributed by Tech. Sgt. Orlando Rodriguez)