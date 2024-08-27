Holloman’s Finest: The Dual Duty of a 944th FW Reserve Citizen Airman

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Reserve Citizen Airman Tech. Sgt. Orlando Rodriguez, senior enlisted leader for the 944th Operations Group Detachment 1 out of Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, poses for a photo in front of the 944th Fighter Wing Hangar at Luke AFB, Ariz., on Sept. 4, 2024. Rodriguez also serves as a volunteer firefighter in his local community of High Rolls, New Mexico and responded to a fire earlier this summer that burned more than 25,000 acres. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)