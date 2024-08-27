Holloman’s Finest: The Dual Duty of a 944th FW Reserve Citizen Airman

In the heart of the Lincoln National Forest near the small mountain village of Ruidoso, New Mexico, a devastating wildfire threatened thousands of lives this past June. Amidst the chaos, Reserve Citizen Airman Tech. Sgt. Orlando Rodriguez stepped into the breach not just as a reservist but as a stalwart to his community.



Rodriguez, senior enlisted leader for the 944th Operations Group Detachment 1 out of Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, began volunteer firefighting in his local community of High Rolls, New Mexico after exiting active-duty service in 2019. His decision to serve as a volunteer firefighter stemmed from a deeply rooted sense of duty to his community.



Rodriguez transitioned to the Air Force Reserve and joined the locally assigned 944th OG Det 1 of the 944th Fighter Wing out of Luke AFB, Ariz. He brings over 18 years of military experience.



“Everybody expects when you dial 9-1-1 that somebody shows up, and where we live, most of the time that is a volunteer,” explained Rodriguez, a native of Fort Worth, Texas. “Between seven people, three trucks, we were trying to fight, trying to save a community.”



According to New Mexico state officials, the fire referred to as the “South Fork Fire”, started around 9 a.m. on Monday, June 17. Officials estimated it at 20 acres around 1 p.m. Monday, but it quickly spread in growth. By 7 p.m., the fire grew to an estimated 2,250 acres and then to 4,156 acres a half hour later.



// The Call to Action //

Rodriguez recounted that on June 17, that evening during an Otero County Firefighter Association event, him and his team responded to an urgent call for help from the neighboring town of Ruidoso. Recognizing the severity of the situation, Rodriguez knew time couldn’t be wasted. Without hesitation, he grabbed his gear and committed to a grueling 26-hour shift, working tirelessly to protect the community without any provisions for himself.



“I essentially got a text message on my phone saying there's an emergency, here's all the details, here's the location," said Rodriguez.



Reserve Citizen Airman Lt. Col. David “Cain” Abel, 944 OG Det 1 commander, described Rodriguez’s actions as instrumental in bridging the gap until state and federal agencies could mobilize.



"Assessing the size and speed of the fire he [Rodriguez] knew the local crews in Ruidoso would be overwhelmed and stepped up to assist with the response efforts," said Abel.



Rodriguez shared a poignant story about the dedication of his fellow firefighters during the wildfire incident, stressing the intense commitment of his peers, even while experiencing personal losses of their own from the blaze.



“I don't know how to explain it, it’s just a different way of serving,” he said. “It’s the local community instead of serving your country.”



// Leadership in Crisis //

As a member of the community himself, Abel sincerely expressed how Rodriguez's quick actions and leadership during the crisis exemplify his commitment to service.



According to Rodriguez, as he humbly remembered that day, as the flames encroached, he coordinated with the Alamogordo fire chief, making critical decisions to save lives and property.



“I try not to think about it,” said Rodriguez, comparing this experience to several he had throughout his military career. “To be honest, you get put in positions that you're not necessarily ready for, but you step up anyways.”



This effort was recognized by his superiors and peers alike.



Reserve Citizen Airman Col. Peter "Bolt" Cossette, 944th OG commander, commended Rodriguez, stating, "Orlando quickly recognized the potential escalation and decided to respond before most of us even realized how bad it was going to get. I am super proud of his efforts."



// Beyond the Uniform //

As a father and a husband, Rodriguez’s actions reflect his deep-rooted values of family and community service that are as vital and committed as his military career.



He reflected on his approach to life being deeply influenced by his military training, which he seamlessly applies to his day-to-day life – whether he is fighting fires, leading his troops, or being a father at home.



Rodriguez deployed six times during his active-duty career and explained how resilient his family was then and is now with his calls to service.



“Hey, we got a call, we'll be back, and they already know the drill,” he modestly explained, also noting that his wife is a volunteer Emergency Medical Technician [EMT] in their community as well.



Further thinking back to his time on active-duty, Rodriguez shared how he missed the camaraderie and esprit de corps during that time of his life.



“I get that now with my continued service in uniform and in the volunteer fire department,” he stated.



Rodriguez’s humility and dedication resonate with his colleagues and community members, underscoring the impact one individual can have when they commit wholeheartedly to service.



Rodriguez explained, "I don't do the fire department to get recognized for this stuff. It's just something that we do inside the community."



// A Legacy of Service //

Rodriguez talked about how his journey as a volunteer firefighter has opened his eyes to the broader challenges faced by fire departments across the nation. The need for volunteer firefighters has grown more urgent over the years, with fewer people stepping up to fill these critical roles.



“Volunteers are always needed,” stated Rodriguez. “You’re fighting fires side by side with somebody in your community.”



According to leadership, Rodriguez represents the best of the 944th Fighter Wing's mission to forge combat Airmen to fly, fight, and win. His story is not just about responding to a fire, it is about answering a greater call to serve, protect, and lead, no matter the circumstances.



His actions during the Ruidoso wildfires will be remembered as a testament to the courage, commitment, and selflessness that define the very essence of a Reserve Citizen Airman.

