Reserve Citizen Airman Tech. Sgt. Orlando Rodriguez, senior enlisted leader for the 944th Operations Group Detachment 1 at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, stands with his firefighter helmet at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., on Sept. 4, 2024. Rodriguez volunteers as a firefighter in his local community, embodying his commitment to service both in and out of uniform. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)
|09.04.2024
|09.04.2024 15:56
|8623817
|240904-F-XK427-1005
|4298x2863
|4.14 MB
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|FORT WORTH, TEXAS, US
|7
|0
Holloman’s Finest: The Dual Duty of a 944th FW Reserve Citizen Airman
