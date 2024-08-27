Holloman’s Finest: The Dual Duty of a 944th FW Reserve Citizen Airman

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Reserve Citizen Airman Tech. Sgt. Orlando Rodriguez, senior enlisted leader for the 944th Operations Group Detachment 1 at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, stands with his firefighter helmet at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., on Sept. 4, 2024. Rodriguez volunteers as a firefighter in his local community, embodying his commitment to service both in and out of uniform. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)