Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Holloman’s Finest: The Dual Duty of a 944th FW Reserve Citizen Airman [Image 6 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Holloman’s Finest: The Dual Duty of a 944th FW Reserve Citizen Airman

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken 

    944th Fighter Wing

    Reserve Citizen Airman Tech. Sgt. Orlando Rodriguez, senior enlisted leader for the 944th Operations Group Detachment 1 at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, stands with his firefighter helmet at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., on Sept. 4, 2024. Rodriguez volunteers as a firefighter in his local community, embodying his commitment to service both in and out of uniform. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2024
    Date Posted: 09.04.2024 15:56
    Photo ID: 8623817
    VIRIN: 240904-F-XK427-1005
    Resolution: 4298x2863
    Size: 4.14 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Hometown: FORT WORTH, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holloman’s Finest: The Dual Duty of a 944th FW Reserve Citizen Airman [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Tyler J. Bolken, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Holloman’s Finest: The Dual Duty of a 944th FW Reserve Citizen Airman
    Holloman’s Finest: The Dual Duty of a 944th FW Reserve Citizen Airman
    Holloman’s Finest: The Dual Duty of a 944th FW Reserve Citizen Airman
    Holloman’s Finest: The Dual Duty of a 944th FW Reserve Citizen Airman
    Holloman’s Finest: The Dual Duty of a 944th FW Reserve Citizen Airman
    Holloman’s Finest: The Dual Duty of a 944th FW Reserve Citizen Airman
    Holloman’s Finest: The Dual Duty of a 944th FW Reserve Citizen Airman
    Holloman’s Finest: The Dual Duty of a 944th FW Reserve Citizen Airman
    Holloman’s Finest: The Dual Duty of a 944th FW Reserve Citizen Airman

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Holloman&rsquo;s Finest: The Dual Duty of a 944th FW Reserve Citizen Airman

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Emergency Response
    Air Force Reserve
    Volunteer Firefighter
    Ruidoso
    Reserve Citizen Airman
    South Fork Fire

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download