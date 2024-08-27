Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holloman’s Finest: The Dual Duty of a 944th FW Reserve Citizen Airman [Image 4 of 9]

    Holloman’s Finest: The Dual Duty of a 944th FW Reserve Citizen Airman

    RUIDOSO, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken 

    944th Fighter Wing

    A wildfire burns across the landscape near the town of Ruidoso, New Mexico, on June 17, 2024. The blaze, referred to as the “South Fork Fire,” quickly spread across thousands of acres, prompting local firefighters, including Reserve Citizen Airman Tech. Sgt. Orlando Rodriguez, to respond in efforts to protect the community. (Photo contributed by Tech. Sgt. Orlando Rodriguez)

    Holloman&rsquo;s Finest: The Dual Duty of a 944th FW Reserve Citizen Airman

