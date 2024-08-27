Holloman’s Finest: The Dual Duty of a 944th FW Reserve Citizen Airman

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A wildfire burns across the landscape near the town of Ruidoso, New Mexico, on June 17, 2024. The blaze, referred to as the “South Fork Fire,” quickly spread across thousands of acres, prompting local firefighters, including Reserve Citizen Airman Tech. Sgt. Orlando Rodriguez, to respond in efforts to protect the community. (Photo contributed by Tech. Sgt. Orlando Rodriguez)