A wildfire burns across the landscape near the town of Ruidoso, New Mexico, on June 17, 2024. The blaze, referred to as the “South Fork Fire,” quickly spread across thousands of acres, prompting local firefighters, including Reserve Citizen Airman Tech. Sgt. Orlando Rodriguez, to respond in efforts to protect the community. (Photo contributed by Tech. Sgt. Orlando Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2024 15:56
|Photo ID:
|8623815
|VIRIN:
|240904-F-XK427-1007
|Resolution:
|3219x2414
|Size:
|4.04 MB
|Location:
|RUIDOSO, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Holloman’s Finest: The Dual Duty of a 944th FW Reserve Citizen Airman [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Tyler J. Bolken, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Holloman’s Finest: The Dual Duty of a 944th FW Reserve Citizen Airman
No keywords found.