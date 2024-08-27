Holloman’s Finest: The Dual Duty of a 944th FW Reserve Citizen Airman

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Flames burn through forest terrain during the South Fork Fire in the early morning hours of June 18, 2024, near Ruidoso, New Mexico. Reserve Citizen Airman Tech. Sgt. Orlando Rodriguez, a volunteer firefighter in High Rolls, New Mexico, captured this image while responding to the blaze. (Photo contributed by Tech. Sgt. Orlando Rodriguez)