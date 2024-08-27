Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holloman’s Finest: The Dual Duty of a 944th FW Reserve Citizen Airman [Image 8 of 9]

    Holloman’s Finest: The Dual Duty of a 944th FW Reserve Citizen Airman

    RUIDOSO, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    944th Fighter Wing

    Flames burn through forest terrain during the South Fork Fire in the early morning hours of June 18, 2024, near Ruidoso, New Mexico. Reserve Citizen Airman Tech. Sgt. Orlando Rodriguez, a volunteer firefighter in High Rolls, New Mexico, captured this image while responding to the blaze. (Photo contributed by Tech. Sgt. Orlando Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2024
    Date Posted: 09.04.2024 15:56
    Photo ID: 8623820
    VIRIN: 240904-F-XK427-1008
    Resolution: 3000x2250
    Size: 4.83 MB
    Location: RUIDOSO, NEW MEXICO, US
    Holloman&rsquo;s Finest: The Dual Duty of a 944th FW Reserve Citizen Airman

    Emergency Response
    Air Force Reserve
    Volunteer Firefighter
    Ruidoso
    Reserve Citizen Airman
    South Fork Fire

