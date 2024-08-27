Holloman’s Finest: The Dual Duty of a 944th FW Reserve Citizen Airman

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Reserve Citizen Airman Tech. Sgt. Orlando Rodriguez, senior enlisted leader for the 944th Operations Group Detachment 1 at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, stands on the flight line with his firefighter helmet at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., on Sept. 4, 2024. Rodriguez balances his Air Force duties with volunteer firefighting in his community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)