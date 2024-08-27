Holloman’s Finest: The Dual Duty of a 944th FW Reserve Citizen Airman

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A close-up view of Reserve Citizen Airman Tech. Sgt. Orlando Rodriguez's firefighter helmet and uniform at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., on Sept. 4, 2024. Rodriguez, senior enlisted leader for the 944th Operations Group Detachment 1 at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, serves as the fire chief for the High Rolls Volunteer Fire Department in New Mexico. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)