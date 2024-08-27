Holloman’s Finest: The Dual Duty of a 944th FW Reserve Citizen Airman

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Reserve Citizen Airman Tech. Sgt. Orlando Rodriguez, senior enlisted leader for the 944th Operations Group Detachment 1 out of Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, holds his firefighter helmet while standing on the flight line at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., on Sept. 4, 2024. Rodriguez transitioned to the Air Force Reserve from active-duty in 2019 and joined the locally assigned 944th OG Det 1 of the 944th Fighter Wing out of Luke AFB, Ariz. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)