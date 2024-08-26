U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dakota Bartz, 20th Operations Support Squadron air traffic control watch supervisor, uses a measuring wheel to determine the dimensions of a landing zone during a training exercise at Shaw Air Force Base, Aug. 22, 2024. LZSO certified Airmen use specialized measuring tools for highly detailed planning and execution, ensuring the runway meets safety and effectiveness requirements for aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
LZSO training with the 20th OSS
