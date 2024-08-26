LZSO training with the 20th OSS

Photo By Senior Airman Steven Cardo | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dakota Bartz, 20th Operations Support Squadron air traffic...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Steven Cardo | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dakota Bartz, 20th Operations Support Squadron air traffic control watch supervisor, uses a measuring device to determine the dimensions of a landing zone during a training exercise at Shaw Air Force Base, Aug. 22, 2024. LZSO certified Airmen are expected to take precise measurements of the surrounding area to ensure aircraft of various sizes have ample clearance to land and takeoff safely in a remote location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo) see less | View Image Page

SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. — When the mission demands precise and timely landings, even the most challenging terrain can be overcome. Landing zone safety officers play a critical role in ensuring aircraft can safely touch down in contingency locations, no matter how remote or underdeveloped.



The 20th Operations Support Squadron conducted LZSO training on the flightline at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Aug. 22-23, 2024, sharpening the skills needed to ensure safe landings in any environment.



The LZSO’s role demands versatility and a broad skill set. Members are required to learn and perform tasks between multiple career fields, including air traffic control, weather monitoring, airfield management and civil engineering. This cross-disciplinary expertise allows them to accomplish more with less and better overcome any obstacles they may face.



“The LZSO is the designated representative responsible for various aspects of airfield operations,” saidU.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dakota Bartz, 20th OSS air traffic control watch supervisor and LZSO trainee. “Essentially, they’re prepared to go downrange and put up an airfield anywhere as needed.”



20th OSS trainers designed the training to prepare LZSO Airmen to certify for worldwide deployment, ensuring their ability to establish safe and effective runways on any terrain, anywhere in the world.



“I’m guiding them through the steps as if they’ve been tasked,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Denver Davis, 20th OSS ATC noncommissioned officer in-charge of standards and evaluation and LZSO instructor. “Eighty percent of our work is done before we even leave the office. We collect data and build a plan. When you show up, your plan is already in place, so you’re…verifying that all your information is correct then executing. You lay down panels and lights, measure [the runway] and start landing aircraft.”



The LZSO training provided by the 20th OSS ensures Airmen are equipped with the foundational knowledge and skills to certify as world-deployable landing zone safety officers. By learning skills from various career fields, trainees are better prepared to establish safe landing zones in any environment and overcome any obstacles they may face. Once certified, this training will be a critical step in ensuring trainees can contribute to mission success globally.