LZSO training with the 20th OSS

A runway at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., is used as a simulated contingency location during a landing zone safety officer training exercise at Shaw Air Force Base, Aug. 22, 2024. 20th OSS trainers tailored the training to certify LZSO Airmen as world-wide deployable, ensuring their ability to establish safe and effective runways on various types of terrain anywhere in the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)