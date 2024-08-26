LZSO training with the 20th OSS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dakota Bartz, 20th Operations Support Squadron air traffic control watch supervisor, uses a clinometer during a landing zone safety officer training exercise at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Aug. 22, 2024. Bartz uses an assortment of measuring tools to simulate establishing a safe and effective landing zone for various airframes in a contingency location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)