    LZSO training with the 20th OSS

    LZSO training with the 20th OSS

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Tyler Filip and Staff Sgt. Dakota Bartz, 20th Operations Support Squadron air traffic control officer and watch supervisor, install marker panels on the flightline during a landing zone safety officer training exercise at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Aug. 22, 2024. Highly visible panels are installed to mark safe stopping distances for pilots on a runway in a contingency location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

    air traffic control
    airfield management
    landing zone safety officer
    20th oss

