LZSO training with the 20th OSS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Tyler Filip and Staff Sgt. Dakota Bartz, 20th Operations Support Squadron air traffic control officer and watch supervisor, install marker panels on the flightline during a landing zone safety officer training exercise at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Aug. 22, 2024. Highly visible panels are installed to mark safe stopping distances for pilots on a runway in a contingency location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)