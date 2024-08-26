LZSO training with the 20th OSS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dakota Bartz, 20th Operations Support Squadron air traffic control watch supervisor, takes measurements in a simulated deployed environment during a landing zone safety officer training exercise at Shaw Air Force Base, Aug. 22, 2024. Bartz marks the width of a simulated runway to ensure its ability to support aircraft of all sizes in a contingency location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)