U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dakota Bartz, 20th Operations Support Squadron air traffic control watch supervisor, uses a weather meter during a landing zone safety officer training exercise at Shaw Air Force Base, Aug. 22, 2024. Bartz uses portable weather measuring devices to identify hazards or conditions that may affect aircrafts ability to land safely in a contingency location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2024 15:09
|Photo ID:
|8617716
|VIRIN:
|240822-F-VV695-1190
|Resolution:
|5327x3805
|Size:
|564.37 KB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LZSO training with the 20th OSS [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LZSO training with the 20th OSS
No keywords found.