LZSO training with the 20th OSS

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dakota Bartz, 20th Operations Support Squadron air traffic control watch supervisor, uses a measuring device to determine the dimensions of a landing zone during a training exercise at Shaw Air Force Base, Aug. 22, 2024. LZSO certified Airmen are expected to take precise measurements of the surrounding area to ensure aircraft of various sizes have ample clearance to land and takeoff safely in a remote location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)