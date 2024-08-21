Midnight Movements: 51st FW executes tactical bug out during UFS24

A U.S. Air Force member assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing provides a countersign during a tactical “bug out” movement as a part of Ulchi Freedom Shield 24 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 22, 2024. USF24 is an annual exercise that aims to enhance the combined, joint, multi-domain, and interagency operating environment, thereby strengthening the alliance’s response capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

