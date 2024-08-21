U.S. Air Force members assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing evacuate the wing operations center after a simulated attack during Ulchi Freedom Shield 24 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 22, 2024. UFS24 is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the U.S.-ROK Mutual Defense Treaty that highlights the U.S.’s commitment to the alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.21.2024 Date Posted: 08.26.2024 03:45 Photo ID: 8609605 VIRIN: 240822-F-PT849-1016 Resolution: 4933x3282 Size: 3.42 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Midnight Movements: 51st FW executes tactical bug out during UFS24 [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Ashley Mikaio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.