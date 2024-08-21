Midnight Movements: 51st FW executes tactical bug out during UFS24

U.S. Air Force members assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing evacuate the wing operations center after a simulated attack during Ulchi Freedom Shield 24 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 22, 2024. UFS24 is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the U.S.-ROK Mutual Defense Treaty that highlights the U.S.’s commitment to the alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)
