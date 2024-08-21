Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Midnight Movements: 51st FW executes tactical bug out during UFS24 [Image 7 of 14]

    Midnight Movements: 51st FW executes tactical bug out during UFS24

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    08.22.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Mikaio 

    51st Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force wing inspection team member assigned to the 51st Security Forces Squadron observes a simulated attack during Ulchi Freedom Shield 24 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 22, 2024. Training is conducted throughout the year to generate combat airpower at a moment’s notice, affirming the U.S. ironclad commitment to the ROK and ensuring regional stability throughout the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. UFS24 is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the U.S.-ROK Mutual Defense Treaty that highlights the U.S.’s commitment to the alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

