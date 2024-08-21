A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing takes cover amid a simulated attack during Ulchi Freedom Shield 24 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 22, 2024. UFS24 is an annual exercise that underscores the enduring military partnership between the ROK and the U.S. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.22.2024 Date Posted: 08.26.2024 03:42 Photo ID: 8609612 VIRIN: 240822-F-PT849-1167 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 10.11 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Midnight Movements: 51st FW executes tactical bug out during UFS24 [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Ashley Mikaio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.