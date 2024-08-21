Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Midnight Movements: 51st FW executes tactical bug out during UFS24 [Image 5 of 14]

    Midnight Movements: 51st FW executes tactical bug out during UFS24

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    08.22.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Mikaio 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing regroup after a tactical “bug out” movement during Ulchi Freedom Shield 24 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 22, 2024. Training events like UFS24 demonstrate the U.S. ironclad commitment to the ROK and reinforce regional stability within the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. UFS24 is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the U.S.-ROK Mutual Defense Treaty that highlights the U.S.’s commitment to the alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

