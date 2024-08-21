Midnight Movements: 51st FW executes tactical bug out during UFS24

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing regroup after a tactical “bug out” movement during Ulchi Freedom Shield 24 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 22, 2024. Training events like UFS24 demonstrate the U.S. ironclad commitment to the ROK and reinforce regional stability within the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. UFS24 is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the U.S.-ROK Mutual Defense Treaty that highlights the U.S.’s commitment to the alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

