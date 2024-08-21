Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Midnight Movements: 51st FW executes tactical bug out during UFS24 [Image 11 of 14]

    Midnight Movements: 51st FW executes tactical bug out during UFS24

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    08.22.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Mikaio 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Rafael Rodriguez Florez, 51st Security Forces Squadron wing inspection team member, observes a training event during Ulchi Freedom Shield 24 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 22, 2024. The WIT provides feedback during simulated scenarios enabling military members to proficiently execute the mission. Airmen effectively protected and sustained operations by staying equipped, trained, and organized during UFS24, exhibiting the 51st Fighter Wing’s "Fight Tonight" mission. UFS24 is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the U.S.-ROK Mutual Defense Treaty that highlights the U.S.’s commitment to the alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2024
    Date Posted: 08.26.2024 03:41
    Photo ID: 8609614
    VIRIN: 240822-F-PT849-1225
    Resolution: 5500x3659
    Size: 10.46 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Midnight Movements: 51st FW executes tactical bug out during UFS24 [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Ashley Mikaio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Midnight Movements: 51st FW executes tactical bug out during UFS24
    Midnight Movements: 51st FW executes tactical bug out during UFS24
    Midnight Movements: 51st FW executes tactical bug out during UFS24
    Midnight Movements: 51st FW executes tactical bug out during UFS24
    Midnight Movements: 51st FW executes tactical bug out during UFS24
    Midnight Movements: 51st FW executes tactical bug out during UFS24
    Midnight Movements: 51st FW executes tactical bug out during UFS24
    Midnight Movements: 51st FW executes tactical bug out during UFS24
    Midnight Movements: 51st FW executes tactical bug out during UFS24
    Midnight Movements: 51st FW executes tactical bug out during UFS24
    Midnight Movements: 51st FW executes tactical bug out during UFS24
    Midnight Movements: 51st FW executes tactical bug out during UFS24
    Midnight Movements: 51st FW executes tactical bug out during UFS24
    Midnight Movements: 51st FW executes tactical bug out during UFS24

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    UFS24, ROKUSAlliance, bugout, UlchiFreedomShield24, WOC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download