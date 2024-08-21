Midnight Movements: 51st FW executes tactical bug out during UFS24

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Rafael Rodriguez Florez, 51st Security Forces Squadron wing inspection team member, observes a training event during Ulchi Freedom Shield 24 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 22, 2024. The WIT provides feedback during simulated scenarios enabling military members to proficiently execute the mission. Airmen effectively protected and sustained operations by staying equipped, trained, and organized during UFS24, exhibiting the 51st Fighter Wing’s "Fight Tonight" mission. UFS24 is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the U.S.-ROK Mutual Defense Treaty that highlights the U.S.’s commitment to the alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

