    51st Fighter Wing takes off into new year with Beverly Herd 25-2

    51st OSS partners with experts to develop communication transmitter

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.26.2025

    Courtesy Story

    51st Fighter Wing

    Beverly Herd 25-2, the 51st Fighter Wing’s annual large force exercise, begins Jan. 26 and is scheduled to run through Jan. 31.

    The wing will incorporate agile combat employment operations, conducting flight operations at Kunsan Air Base and utilizing the base as a forward deployed location.

    “Exercises that allow us to pick up our teams and generate flying from other locations allow us to truly test our abilities and work under alternate conditions,” said U.S. Air Force Col William McKibban, 51st FW commander.

    The 51st FW will mobilize personnel and F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 36th Fighter Squadron, exercising the wing’s capabilities to rapidly disperse and operate at an alternate location. Incorporating ACE as part of the wing’s regular exercises enhances both offensive and defensive capabilities across the peninsula, amplifying the wing’s reach.

    Personnel at Osan AB will also undergo comprehensive training alongside U.S. Army counterparts to defend the base against potential attacks, performing strategic and tactical level maneuvers to counter opposing forces. This training reinforces fundamental concepts of service-to-service interoperability with a focus on contingency operations and the required skillsets for base defense.

    In addition, the wing will focus on assuring base readiness and sustaining the force. After incurring simulated damage to the installation, teams will be tested on assessing and repairing critical infrastructure. Practicing and improving upon these procedures under simulated conditions equips Osan AB for future challenges.

    “We exercise to this extent because we are one of the busiest bases in the Air Force,” said McKibban. “We are the most forward deployed, permanently based wing and we need to ensure our Airmen are prepared to face any adversary.”

