A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing provides cover to their team amid a simulated attack during Ulchi Freedom Shield 24 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 23, 2024. Routine training is essential for 51st FW Airmen to refine their warfighting proficiencies through practical application, concurrently enhancing their ability to respond skillfully to contingencies. UFS24 is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the U.S.-ROK Mutual Defense Treaty that highlights the U.S.’s commitment to the alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2024 Date Posted: 08.26.2024 03:40 Photo ID: 8609615 VIRIN: 240823-F-PT849-1241 Resolution: 3747x2493 Size: 4.59 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Midnight Movements: 51st FW executes tactical bug out during UFS24 [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Ashley Mikaio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.