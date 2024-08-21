Midnight Movements: 51st FW executes tactical bug out during UFS24

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing perform a tactical movement amid a simulated attack during Ulchi Freedom Shield 24 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 22, 2024. The training builds overall job proficiencies by testing Airmen's capabilities within a controlled environment. Training events like UFS24 demonstrate the U.S. ironclad commitment to the ROK and reinforce regional stability within the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. UFS24 is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the U.S.-ROK Mutual Defense Treaty that highlights the U.S.’s commitment to the alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)
Date Taken:
|08.22.2024
Date Posted:
|08.26.2024 03:42
Photo ID:
|8609611
VIRIN:
|240822-F-PT849-1155
Resolution:
|5583x3715
Size:
|9.67 MB
Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
Web Views:
|2
Downloads:
|0
