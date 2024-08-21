Wolf Pack optimizes base defense through GENARM in support of UFS24

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Nathan Hollibaugh, center, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal logistics section chief, briefs Chief Master Sgt. Ruby Tilley, left, 8th Operations Group senior enlisted leader, and Chief Master Sgt. Nathan Chrestensen, 8th Fighter Wing command chief, on the current inject during exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield 24 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 20, 2024. UFS 24 is an annual exercise with historic precedence supporting the U.S.-ROK Mutual Defense Treaty that tests the response and warfighting capabilities of the 8th FW’s Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant Nicholas Ross)

Date Taken: 08.18.2024 Date Posted: 08.25.2024 Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR