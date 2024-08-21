Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wolf Pack optimizes base defense through GENARM in support of UFS24 [Image 9 of 10]

    Wolf Pack optimizes base defense through GENARM in support of UFS24

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    08.18.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross 

    8th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Nathan Hollibaugh, center, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal logistics section chief, briefs Chief Master Sgt. Ruby Tilley, left, 8th Operations Group senior enlisted leader, and Chief Master Sgt. Nathan Chrestensen, 8th Fighter Wing command chief, on the current inject during exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield 24 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 20, 2024. UFS 24 is an annual exercise with historic precedence supporting the U.S.-ROK Mutual Defense Treaty that tests the response and warfighting capabilities of the 8th FW’s Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant Nicholas Ross)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2024
    Date Posted: 08.25.2024 23:15
    Photo ID: 8609446
    VIRIN: 240820-F-SW533-1113
    Resolution: 3562x2850
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wolf Pack optimizes base defense through GENARM in support of UFS24 [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ulchi Freedom Shield 2024, UFS 24, Kunsan Air Base, 8th Fighter Wing, general arming, INDOPACOM

