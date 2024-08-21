Wolf Pack optimizes base defense through GENARM in support of UFS24

Senior Airman Austin Stiefel, left, 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron individual protective equipment supervisor, and Senior Airman Andy Lin, 35th Fighter Generation Squadron electrical and environmental technician, clear an issued M-4 rifle at the clearing barrel during exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield 24 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 19, 2024. Clearing barrel attendants provide instructions on how to safely clear a weapon for use or storage. UFS24 is an annual exercise and provides a rigorous training environment to enhance combat readiness and response capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt.Nicholas Ross)

