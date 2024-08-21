Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wolf Pack optimizes base defense through GENARM in support of UFS24 [Image 5 of 10]

    Wolf Pack optimizes base defense through GENARM in support of UFS24

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    08.18.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross 

    8th Fighter Wing

    Senior Airman Austin Stiefel, left, 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron individual protective equipment supervisor, and Senior Airman Andy Lin, 35th Fighter Generation Squadron electrical and environmental technician, clear an issued M-4 rifle at the clearing barrel during exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield 24 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 19, 2024. Clearing barrel attendants provide instructions on how to safely clear a weapon for use or storage. UFS24 is an annual exercise and provides a rigorous training environment to enhance combat readiness and response capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt.Nicholas Ross)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2024
    Date Posted: 08.25.2024 23:15
    Photo ID: 8609442
    VIRIN: 240819-F-SW533-1031
    Resolution: 5095x4076
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wolf Pack optimizes base defense through GENARM in support of UFS24 [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Wolf Pack optimizes base defense through GENARM in support of UFS24
    Wolf Pack optimizes base defense through GENARM in support of UFS24
    Wolf Pack optimizes base defense through GENARM in support of UFS24
    Wolf Pack optimizes base defense through GENARM in support of UFS24
    Wolf Pack optimizes base defense through GENARM in support of UFS24
    Wolf Pack optimizes base defense through GENARM in support of UFS24
    Wolf Pack optimizes base defense through GENARM in support of UFS24
    Wolf Pack optimizes base defense through GENARM in support of UFS24
    Wolf Pack optimizes base defense through GENARM in support of UFS24
    Wolf Pack optimizes base defense through GENARM in support of UFS24

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ulchi Freedom Shield 2024, UFS 24, Kunsan Air Base, 8th Fighter Wing, general arming, INDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download