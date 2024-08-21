8th Fighter Wing Airmen line up to receive M-4 rifles from the Logistics Readiness Squadron armory for exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield 24 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 19, 2024. During exercises, Airmen from across the base are issued M4 carbine rifles to test their warfighting capabilities and supplement the 8th Security Forces Squadron’s large-scale effort to rehearse base defense. UFS24 is an annual exercise and provides a rigorous training environment to enhance combat readiness and response capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt.Nicholas Ross)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2024 Date Posted: 08.25.2024 23:15 Photo ID: 8609441 VIRIN: 240819-F-SW533-3003 Resolution: 8256x4644 Size: 4.35 MB Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wolf Pack optimizes base defense through GENARM in support of UFS24 [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.