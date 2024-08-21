Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wolf Pack optimizes base defense through GENARM in support of UFS24

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    08.18.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross 

    8th Fighter Wing

    8th Fighter Wing Airmen line up to receive M-4 rifles from the Logistics Readiness Squadron armory for exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield 24 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 19, 2024. During exercises, Airmen from across the base are issued M4 carbine rifles to test their warfighting capabilities and supplement the 8th Security Forces Squadron’s large-scale effort to rehearse base defense. UFS24 is an annual exercise and provides a rigorous training environment to enhance combat readiness and response capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt.Nicholas Ross)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2024
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
    Ulchi Freedom Shield 2024, UFS 24, Kunsan Air Base, 8th Fighter Wing, general arming, INDOPACOM

