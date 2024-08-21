U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Nathan Chrestensen, 8th Fighter Wing command chief, dons mission oriented protective posture (MOPP) level four gear during exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield 24 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 20, 2024. MOPP levels are communicated through numerous channels to ensure Airmen have the most up to date information to safely complete their missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant Nicholas Ross)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2024 Date Posted: 08.25.2024 23:15 Photo ID: 8609445 VIRIN: 240820-F-SW533-1098 Resolution: 3665x2932 Size: 1.32 MB Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wolf Pack optimizes base defense through GENARM in support of UFS24 [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.