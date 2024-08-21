Wolf Pack optimizes base defense through GENARM in support of UFS24

Senior Airman Jack Seydel, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, investigates suspected explosives in a vehicle during exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield 24 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 20, 2024. The 8th Fighter Wing conducts training throughout the year to refine warfighting proficiencies through practical application. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant Nicholas Ross)

