Wolf Pack optimizes base defense through GENARM in support of UFS24

Senior Airman Johnny Aristide, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, communicates with other EOD teams from inside a mine resistant ambush protected (MRAP) vehicle during exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield 24 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 20, 2024. MRAPs provide increased protection and vehicle survivability against improvised explosive devices, mines and small arms fire. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant Nicholas Ross)

