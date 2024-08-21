Airman 1st Class Angelo Bergancia, 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron ground transportation operator, clears an M-4 rifle at the clearing barrel during exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield 24 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 19, 2024. All weapons that are issued must go through clearing procedures to ensure no live ammunition is held in them. All issued weapons must undergo clearing procedures to ensure they do not contain any live ammunition. UFS24 is an annual exercise and provides a rigorous training environment to enhance combat readiness and response capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt.Nicholas Ross)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2024 Date Posted: 08.25.2024 23:15 Photo ID: 8609443 VIRIN: 240819-F-SW533-1061 Resolution: 6880x5504 Size: 2.66 MB Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wolf Pack optimizes base defense through GENARM in support of UFS24 [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.