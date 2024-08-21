Wolf Pack optimizes base defense through GENARM in support of UFS24

A Man Transportable Robotic System - Increment II robot assigned to the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron’s explosive ordnance disposal flight sits on standby to respond to a suspected vehicular explosive device during exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield 24 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 20, 2024. MTR systems aid in ensuring the safety of EOD personnel by being the first to enter unknown areas and check for possible explosives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant Nicholas Ross)
